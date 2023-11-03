Security builder & leader

Distribute Cybersecurity Tasks with Diffusion of Responsibility in Mind

The common adage that "security is everyone's responsibility" often fails due to the diffusion of responsibility, where individuals assume someone else will act. Effectively distributing cybersecurity tasks requires clarifying expectations, enforcing accountability through guardrails, and fostering a personal connection between employees and the assets they use.

The notion that security is everyone’s responsibility in computer systems dates back to at least the early 1980s when it was included in a US Navy training manual and hearings in the US House of Representatives. Behind the pithy slogan is the idea that every person in the organization contributes to its security program. Even if the company has employees with “security” in their title, they cannot safeguard information assets on their own. After all, people outside the security team are the ones who deliver services, build products, or otherwise engage in business activities that require making security-related decisions.

Can Everyone be Responsible?

How might we distribute cybersecurity tasks and operationalize the perhaps utopian idea that “security is everyone’s responsibility”? After all, the diffusion of responsibility principle suggests that people feel less responsible when they are part of a group, possibly because they think someone else will take action.

Saying that security is “everyone’s responsibility” might lead to it being “nobody’s responsibility.” To distribute security responsibilities among the stakeholders, we need to counteract the diffusion of responsibility. We should clarify expectations, hold people accountable, and establish a personal connection between the stakeholders and the affected items.

Clarify Expectations

Cybersecurity leaders generally design and manage the security program, which is the structure within which the organization can achieve its security objectives. Within that program, teams with “security” in their name have responsibilities such as:

Who should be fixing vulnerabilities, incorporating security principles into projects, and deploying technology in a security-appropriate way? In most cases, these tasks are distributed throughout the organization. 

Members of specific teams are typically  assigned security responsibilities in the company’s security policies and procedures, which communicate expectations such as:

For capturing expectations in great detail, we can use some form of a responsibility matrix, such as RACI, to capture who should be responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed for specific security-related activities. In addition to documenting expectations, the discussions that lead to creating a responsibility matrix can surface disagreements or coverage gaps so the organization has the opportunity to address them.

More broadly, organizations typically rely on the security awareness program to clarify which security responsibilities apply to all personnel, including items such as:

Having clarified what members of the company’s cybersecurity program should do, we need to consider how to track whether these responsibilities are followed and, where practical, enforce the expectations.

Enforce Accountability

Even with the best intentions, those whose primary job isn’t cybersecurity will sometimes forget or not follow through on their security-related responsibilities. To increase the chances that the distributed security measures will be in effect, we can use a combination of three approaches:

Of the many security controls, ensuring accountability for patch management is particularly challenging because this practice often distributes responsibilities across multiple teams. The software might be patched by DevOps, IT, developers, external vendors, and so on. It’s even possible to assign some patching responsibilities to end users as long as accountability is tracked. For example, people might be allowed to install approved applications that are not centrally managed by the IT team. In that case, the individuals should be keeping the apps up-to-date. Organizations can use automated tools to track when the apps are not maintained and contact end-users reminding them to take action.

Make It Personal

We’ve been exploring ways of counteracting the diffusion of responsibility principle as we distribute security tasks. Communicating expectations and enforcing accountability is a part of the effort to ensure that people don’t ignore their responsibilities. Another way to fight the diffusion of responsibility is to establish a personal connection between the person and the task at hand. What does this mean in the context of cybersecurity?

People get accustomed to the systems they use at work. Many start to think of the company-supplied laptop as “their” laptop. To some extent, they consider the folders where they keep work documents as “their” folders and the applications they’ve customized as “their” apps. The security team can point to this attachment to highlight the person’s connection to such assets, so they’re more likely to remember their related security responsibilities. For example:

When sharing security responsibilities across stakeholders, also point to the shared business objectives that the organization’s personnel are looking to achieve. To be successful, colleagues should understand the organization’s business goals and how their security responsibilities can enable or hinder the company from reaching them. By framing security tasks in that context, you’re more likely to establish a security program that scales in a way that security will truly be everyone’s responsibility.

An edited version of this post was published in Dark Reading. The illustration image was generated by DALL-E.
November 3, 2023

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

