Articles on Deception

Below are my perspectives on Deception, drawn from my work as a security leader and practitioner.

Tools Build a Decoy MCP Server to Catch AI Agent Attackers Your AI agent's MCP config can be a target for an attacker who reaches your machine. A decoy MCP server entry pointing at a Cloudflare Worker can reveal the attacker's presence and their intent.

Tools Plant Honeytokens to Detect Intrusions Plant decoy credentials, configs, and URLs to surface an attack the rest of your stack might miss. Deployment scenarios include MCP server entries, AWS API keys, and Cloudflare Workers serving fake...

Malware How Would You Detect and Impede Ransomware on an Endpoint? Anti-ransomware tools can detect malicious encryption by flagging processes that read or write too many files too quickly, or by monitoring for changes to files' entropy values. Decoy files that...

Malware Analysis Contemplating Malware Vaccination via Infection Markers Some malware checks for infection markers like mutexes, registry keys, or processes to avoid infecting systems twice. Preemptively creating these markers can vaccinate systems against specific...

Privacy Establishing a Decoy Honeypot Persona A honeypot persona is a fake online identity designed to attract and deceive scammers, deflecting attacks from the real person. Decoy profiles can expose inaccurate information while the legitimate...