Articles on Cloud

Malware What Is Cloud Anti-Virus and How Does It Work? Cloud anti-virus uses lightweight endpoint agents that offload analysis to provider infrastructure—less system strain, smaller attack surface. Agents submit file metadata (hashes, behavior, origin)...

Cloud Cloud Security Attestation Beyond SAS 70 SAS 70 was designed for financial systems, not security certification—it only confirms controls the provider paid auditors to evaluate. Better options include SysTrust (prescriptive control set), ISO...

Cloud OpenDNS, NortonDNS and ClearCloud Filter Malicious Domains DNS-based security services like OpenDNS, NortonDNS, and ClearCloud filter malicious domains—easy to set up (no client software needed), easy to use (users do nothing), affordable (free), and...

Malware Analysis 5 Steps to Building a Malware Analysis Toolkit Using Free Tools Five steps to build a malware analysis toolkit: allocate virtual systems (VirtualBox, VMware), isolate from production networks, install behavioral tools (Process Monitor, Wireshark, Regshot),...