Articles on Cloud

Cloud Cloud Makes Security More Affordable for Smaller Companies Cloud computing's pay-per-use billing model makes enterprise security technologies affordable for SMBs who couldn't justify large upfront purchases. Converting capital expenditure to operating...

Social Networking Predicting 2011 Information Security Trends

Cloud Cloud Risks and the Security Community Most cloud security risks apply to IT in general and either have mitigations or have been accepted. InfoSec's role should be active participation in technical innovation, balancing risk with cost—not...

Cloud Top 10 Cloud Security Risks Ten cloud-specific risks: lack of risk management framework, infrastructure sharing compromises, inconsistent controls in changing environments, loss of direct control, hypervisor exploitation,...

Cloud Security Risks to Consider When Adopting Cloud Services Cloud risks stem from three characteristics: agility (rapidly-changing environments make consistent controls hard), sharing (compromise to one component affects neighbors), and outsourcing (loss of...