Articles on Authentication

Malware Protect Processes from Spyware With Windows Integrity Levels Windows mandatory integrity levels (Low/Medium/High) can protect against keyloggers. User-mode malware typically runs at Medium level; launching sensitive applications like password vaults with "Run...

Authentication Better Internal Vulnerability Scanning With Authentication Authenticated vulnerability scans provide far more comprehensive results than anonymous scans by allowing the tool to examine installed applications, patches, and configurations. Create dedicated...

Cloud Cloud Makes Security More Affordable for Smaller Companies Cloud computing's pay-per-use billing model makes enterprise security technologies affordable for SMBs who couldn't justify large upfront purchases. Converting capital expenditure to operating...

Authentication Critical Log Review Checklist for Security Incidents This checklist covers log review for incident response and routine monitoring: copy logs centrally, minimize noise by removing benign entries, verify timestamps, focus on changes and failures, work...