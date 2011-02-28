Security builder & leader

Better Internal Vulnerability Scanning With Authentication

Authenticated vulnerability scans provide far more comprehensive results than anonymous scans by allowing the tool to examine installed applications, patches, and configurations. Create dedicated scanning accounts with minimal necessary privileges, avoid clear-text protocols, and watch for man-in-the-middle attacks against scanner credentials.

If you perform internal vulnerability scans, be sure that the scanning tool is configured to authenticate to the systems it is examining. Without this crucial step, your visibility into the systems’ security posture is drastically diminished. Here are a few considerations for defining the scanner’s login credentials.

Unauthenticated Vulnerability Scans

An internal vulnerability scanner can usually gather only basic details about the system without authenticating to it. They include:

This information is useful for maintaining an inventory of hosts and services, and can help spot anomalies, such as new systems or services that might introduce risks into the environment. The scanning tool may be able to use these details to identify some vulnerabilities, such as missing security patches and configuration weaknesses; however, the accuracy and thoroughness of this data will be much lower than if the scanner authenticated to the system.

Authenticated Vulnerability Scans

If you provide the scanning tool with valid login credentials, it should be able to authenticate to the scanned systems and obtain detailed information about installed applications, including configuration issues and missing security patches. As the result, authenticated scans findings are more comprehensive and have fewer false positives than anonymous scans.

The manner in which an authenticated scanner collects data differs across operating systems and scanning tools:

For instructions necessary to configure authenticated scans consult your tool’s documentation. Representative details are available from:

Caution With Authenticated Vulnerability Scans

Most scanning tools ask you to supply root/administrator credentials for authenticated scans. This presents an element of risk. A few words of caution when configuring your scanner with login credentials for authenticated scans:

Steve Shead’s article Protecting Scanning Credentials from Malicious Insiders offers additional tips for dealing with the risks of authenticated scans.

February 28, 2011

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

