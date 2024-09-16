Security builder & leader

What to Do With Products Without SSO?

Single Sign-On (SSO) acts as a crucial chokepoint for modern defense, centralizing authentication to enforce security measures and monitor access. When purchasing SaaS products without SSO, organizations must compensate by establishing clear responsibilities for user management, monitoring, and oversight to mitigate the increased risk.

What to Do With Products Without SSO? - illustration

What should you do with the SaaS products that your organization had to purchase without Single Sign-On (SSO)? And to get this out of the way: Vendors that lock SSO behind enterprise-only plans do a disservice to their customers. No wonder the US government’s Secure by Design Pledge expects vendors to offer SSO in baseline product versions.

But this article isn’t complaining about SSO-taxing vendors–it’s more pragmatic than that. Let’s start with the role that SSO plays in modern defense architecture, and then cover how to implement similar security measures without such a centralized mechanism.

Controlled Entry Points as Defense Tactics

First, why is SSO so important to security and IT professionals? It acts as a chokepoint. Defenders have historically used choke points to control attackers. Numerous examples include:

Just as historical defenders leveraged choke points to concentrate their resources and control the flow of attackers, SSO centralizes authentication, creating a single, controlled entry point for accessing multiple systems.

SSO as a Control Funnel

Centralizing authentication through an SSO provider allows efficient enforcement of security measures, account management, access monitoring, and attack surface reduction:

These benefits don’t apply to the SaaS products onboarded without standards-based SSO, putting defenders at a significant disadvantage.

Compensating for the Lack of SSO

To define baseline SSO expectations organizations should:

  1. Formally require SSO (and SCIM) for all SaaS purchases.
  2. Communicate that policy to internal purchasers and vendors.
  3. Educate purchasers to negotiate SSO capabilities when buying and renewing products.
  4. Create a process for approving exceptions when SSO is unavailable. 

When granting an exception to buy an SaaS product without SSO support, organizations must compensate for the loss of security measures by assigning responsibilities may be assigned to IT, cybersecurity teams, or business units. Define expectations for:

Organizations should recognize that they take on these burdens when purchasing SaaS products without SSO. If they cannot commit to these security measures, they accept the increased risk that the SaaS product will be compromised or look for an alternative product that offers SSO.

The absence of SSO in SaaS products poses significant security challenges. Organizations can tackle them by enforcing SSO policies, negotiating for SSO capabilities, and implementing compensating security measures. By taking these steps, you can maintain robust security even without centralized access control, ensuring your SaaS environment remains secure and manageable.

More on
AuthenticationCloud
3 min to read
September 16, 2024

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →