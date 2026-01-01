Analyzing a Trojanized Chrome Installer

The REMnux MCP server connects AI assistants to the malware analysis tools on REMnux through the Model Context Protocol. The AI can call tools, interpret results, and adapt its analysis, while everything runs on REMnux, which can be set up as a virtual machine or Docker container.

The sample in this session is cherome.exe , a 26MB executable that claims to be Chrome Setup, downloaded from an S3 bucket. Across two sessions and 27 MCP tool calls, the AI assistant identified a Gentee installer framework abused to drop a Cloudflare tunnel for command-and-control communication, a VBScript Encoded orchestrator, and a legitimate Chrome installer as a decoy. It then reverse-engineered the proprietary archive format to extract the embedded file table.

Sample cherome.exe (from cherome.zip ) Verdict Malicious: trojanized installer dropping Cloudflare tunnel C2 + VBE payload MCP Tool Calls 27 across two sessions Analysis Time ~10 minutes

The walkthrough below follows an actual analysis session. It focuses on how the MCP server’s tools contributed to the analysis rather than providing a comprehensive malware report.

Using AI with REMnux for Malware Analysis · REMnux MCP Server on GitHub

Sample Acquisition and Triage

Using the MCP server, the AI downloads the sample directly from attacker-controlled hosting.

download_from_url · hxxps://chvomrec[.]s3[.]ap-southeast-1[.]amazonaws[.]com/cherome[.]zip · 34.7s 26.2MB ZIP from an S3 bucket.

extract_archive · 481ms Single file: cherome.exe .

get_file_info · cherome.exe PE32 executable (GUI) Intel 80386, 26.2MB. SHA256: 26ddeea6d5171984cd054b33cab67970716611064972b44ed7297703d0848df1

The name “cherome” typosquats “chrome.” Automated analysis runs 16 tools in about 3 minutes.

analyze_file · cherome.exe · depth: standard · 188s 16 tools completed. Gentee installer framework detected. FileDescription: “Chrome Setup.”

The triage summary flagged both AutoIt and UPX detections, but autoit-ripper extraction and UPX decompression both failed. This was the first clue that the binary is neither truly AutoIt nor standard UPX. The Gentee installer framework was being misidentified by signature-based detectors.

Static Analysis Results

The AI examines individual tool results, and they converge:

diec: Gentee Installer confirmed. 26MB overlay at entropy 7.9997 (near-maximum, indicating encryption).

Gentee Installer confirmed. 26MB overlay at entropy 7.9997 (near-maximum, indicating encryption). peframe: Three dropped filenames discovered: adddf.vbe , cloudflared_installer.exe , ChromeSetup.exe .

Three dropped filenames discovered: , , . portex: Manifest demands administrator privileges ( requireAdministrator ). A .gentee bytecode section at entropy 7.81.

Manifest demands administrator privileges ( ). A bytecode section at entropy 7.81. manalyze: 99.64% of the file is encrypted overlay. All exploit mitigations disabled (no ASLR, DEP, SafeSEH, Stack Canary, or CFG).

Capa analysis added further detail: anti-VM detection through Xen hypervisor string references, anti-analysis tool references, cryptocurrency-related strings, and mutex-based single-instance enforcement. These findings suggest the payload checks for virtualized environments before executing its full behavior.

How the MCP server helps: The three dropped filenames tell the entire story. ChromeSetup.exe is a legitimate Chrome installer that runs as a decoy. The victim sees Chrome installing and thinks everything is normal. Meanwhile, cloudflared_installer.exe silently installs a Cloudflare tunnel for C2 communication through Cloudflare’s legitimate infrastructure, and adddf.vbe orchestrates the attack.

Overlay Analysis

The AI writes custom Python through run_tool to analyze the overlay structure.

run_tool · python3 overlay analysis · 0.2s Overlay: 26,127,364 bytes. Magic: GEA\x00 (Gentee Executable Archive). 380 embedded MZ signatures.

The overlay is a single proprietary archive containing all the payloads. No standard archive tool can open it.

Emulating the Bootstrap Sequence

For the second analysis session, the AI uses Speakeasy to emulate the dropper’s execution. It first discovers the tool’s flags by calling get_tool_help , learning about -z for dropped files, -o for JSON output, and -q for timeout.

get_tool_help · speakeasy · 0.3s Discovered CLI flags: -t target, -z drops directory, -o JSON report, -q timeout.

run_tool · speakeasy emulation · 11s 62 API calls traced. Two-stage bootstrap architecture revealed.

The emulation captured 62 API calls including 13 VirtualAlloc/VirtualFree cycles that represent the LZGE decompression loop. The condensed API trace shows the dropper’s execution flow:

GetModuleFileNameA → self-locate GetFileSize → 26,221,572 bytes (overlay integrity check) GetTempPathA → "C:\Windows\temp\" wsprintfA → "C:\Windows\temp\genteert.dll" CreateFileA → write new DLL (CREATE_ALWAYS) WriteFile → MZ header (4d5a9000), confirming a PE is being written

The emulation captured the complete first-stage bootstrap: the launcher reads its own file to verify overlay integrity, decompresses genteert.dll using LZGE compression, and writes it to the temp directory. Emulation halted before Stage 2, but the architecture is clear from static analysis: the Gentee runtime DLL loads bytecode from the .gentee section and executes the installer script that extracts the three payloads.

Parsing a Proprietary Archive

When standard decompression methods (zlib, LZMA, deflate, XOR) all fail against the GEA archive, the AI adapts. It fetches the Gentee format documentation from the open-source Gentee website, studies the geacompfile structure, then writes a custom GEA file table parser in Python and runs it through the MCP server.

run_tool · python3 GEA parser · 0.2s Parsed 3 file entries from the archive header.

File Uncompressed Compressed Ratio adddf.vbe 9,478 B 6,186 B 65% cloudflared_installer.exe 21.8 MB 21.3 MB 98% ChromeSetup.exe 10.8 MB 4.8 MB 45%

The archive uses solid LZGE compression, a proprietary LZ77+Huffman variant. The parsed file table also reveals CRC values for each entry and compression group flags. cloudflared_installer.exe and ChromeSetup.exe share a single compressed stream (marked with the GEAF_SOLID flag), while adddf.vbe is in its own compression group. Even without extracting the files, the file table provides exact sizes and CRCs for threat intelligence.

How the MCP server helps: When pre-built tools couldn’t parse the proprietary archive format, the AI researched the format specification online, wrote a custom parser, and executed it through the MCP server, all within the same analysis session. This is the kind of adaptive problem-solving that MCP-connected AI enables.

Infection Chain and IOCs

cherome.zip (S3 bucket) └── cherome.exe (Gentee installer, masquerades as Chrome Setup) ├── ChromeSetup.exe ← legitimate decoy ├── cloudflared_installer.exe ← Cloudflare tunnel C2 └── adddf.vbe ← VBScript orchestrator

Technique MITRE ATT&CK Masquerading as Chrome T1036.005 Administrator privilege request T1548 Tunnel-based C2 via Cloudflare T1572 VBScript Encoded orchestration T1059.005

Indicators of Compromise:

Type Value Delivery URL hxxps://chvomrec[.]s3[.]ap-southeast-1[.]amazonaws[.]com/cherome[.]zip Domain chvomrec[.]s3[.]ap-southeast-1[.]amazonaws[.]com cherome.exe SHA256 26ddeea6d5171984cd054b33cab67970716611064972b44ed7297703d0848df1 cherome.zip SHA256 04c2dc65b7cc14ae1ae203c75bb8bd96e1bda359fc5851a7dcbd4407c984e054 Drop path c:\temp

What This Demonstrates

Automated triage: 16 tools identified the Gentee framework and all dropped filenames

16 tools identified the Gentee framework and all dropped filenames Dynamic emulation: Speakeasy traced the bootstrap sequence via MCP without running the malware

Speakeasy traced the bootstrap sequence via MCP without running the malware Tool discovery: AI used get_tool_help to learn Speakeasy flags on the fly

AI used to learn Speakeasy flags on the fly Format reverse engineering: Web research + custom Python parser, all through MCP

Web research + custom Python parser, all through MCP Graceful degradation: When decompression hit a wall, the analysis still extracted file names, sizes, and CRCs from the archive header

Note: Behavioral labels from tools such as YARA and capa are derived from pattern matching and should be treated as indicative rather than definitive. As this walkthrough showed with the AutoIt and UPX misidentifications, cross-referencing with additional sources helps validate findings.

Try It Yourself

Install REMnux to get an analysis environment with the MCP server included. The setup guide explains how to connect an AI assistant. See also the companion piece, Analyzing an Obfuscated AutoIt Info-Stealer, for a demo featuring script deobfuscation and ad-hoc PE reconstruction.

This walkthrough is part of the article Using AI Agents to Analyze Malware on REMnux.