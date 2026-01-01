The REMnux MCP server connects AI assistants to the malware analysis tools on REMnux through the Model Context Protocol. The AI can call tools, interpret results, and adapt its analysis, while everything runs on REMnux, which can be set up as a virtual machine or Docker container.

The sample in this session is ACWEBaQ.exe , a 4.2MB Windows executable shared in a password-protected ZIP (a standard practice for distributing malware samples). The AI assistant handled the analysis largely on its own, making 30+ MCP tool calls to unpack an IExpress dropper, deobfuscate a batch script with 50+ environment variable substitutions, reconstruct a hidden PE from file fragments, and identify an AutoIt-compiled info-stealer with keylogging, screenshot capture, and credit card parsing capabilities.

Sample ACWEBaQ.exe (from password-protected ZIP) Verdict Malicious: info-stealer with keylogger, screenshot capture, credit card parsing MCP Tool Calls 30+ Analysis Time ~8 minutes

The walkthrough below follows an actual analysis session. It focuses on how the MCP server’s tools contributed to the analysis rather than providing a comprehensive malware report.

Using AI with REMnux for Malware Analysis · REMnux MCP Server on GitHub

Uploading the Sample

The analysis starts by uploading a password-protected ZIP into REMnux and extracting it.

upload_from_host · ACWEBaQ.exe.zip · 942ms Transferred 3.77MB to REMnux.

extract_archive · password: infected · 423ms One file extracted: ACWEBaQ.exe .

get_file_info · ACWEBaQ.exe PE32+ executable (GUI) x86-64, 4.17MB. SHA256: 56a524ab14ed748549767eaddb993df9a9ef5b0bbe34a7b8aa7a5be052fdac06

Three tool calls, a few seconds. The sample is on REMnux and triaged as a 64-bit Windows PE.

Automated Triage

A single analyze_file call runs 16 tools against the binary in 51 seconds, including peframe, capa, diec, manalyze, portex, and YARA. The triage summary comes back in one line:

analyze_file · ACWEBaQ.exe · depth: standard · 51s IExpress SFX | AutoIt compiled | 16 tools completed | IOCs extracted

The automated triage flags two layers of packaging: an IExpress self-extracting archive (manalyze identifies it as “Win32 Cabinet Self-Extractor”) wrapping an AutoIt-compiled payload.

How the MCP server helps: A single analyze_file call replaces what would otherwise be 16 individual tool invocations, each requiring the analyst to know the right flags and interpret raw output. The server selects the appropriate tools for the file type, runs them in sequence, and returns a consolidated triage summary.

Deobfuscating the Batch Script

The AI extracts the IExpress cabinet with 7z, revealing 9 files with cryptic names: Boston.vss , Apr , Dad , Foo , Lay , Abuse.vss , Cfr.vss , Addiction.vss , and Dosage.vss .

run_tool · 7z extraction · 9 files extracted

The AI reads Boston.vss , an obfuscated batch script. Dozens of Set statements assign single characters to variable names:

Set Toolbox = t Set Pointing = s Set Hitting = / Set Minerals = .

Commands are built by concatenating these variables. For example, %Pointing%e%Toolbox% resolves to set . After mentally resolving 50+ substitutions, the AI identifies the decoded commands:

set /p ="MZ" > Sought.exe < nul findstr /V "Je" Apr >> Sought.exe copy /b /y Sought.exe + Dad + Foo + Lay Sought.exe start /w Sought.exe v

The script writes the PE magic bytes, strips a “Je” marker from Apr , concatenates four files into Sought.exe , then executes it. The start /w Sought.exe v command runs the reconstructed binary with the v argument, which passes the encrypted .vss files for decryption at runtime. The batch script both reconstructs the PE and launches it with its encrypted configuration.

How the MCP server helps: The AI read the script, mentally resolved 50+ environment variable substitutions, identified the PE reconstruction logic, then wrote Python on the MCP server to replicate the process. This multi-step reasoning (reading obfuscated code, understanding intent, writing a reimplementation) is where AI-assisted analysis goes beyond what any single tool provides.

Reconstructing the Payload

The AI writes Python code and executes it through run_tool to replicate the batch script’s reconstruction logic. The result is a 1.1MB PE32+ executable. This is the actual malicious payload that would normally only exist briefly on a victim’s disk during execution.

run_tool · python3 PE reconstruction Created Sought.exe: 1,108,064 bytes, PE32+ executable (GUI) x86-64, 7 sections.

ACWEBaQ.exe (IExpress SFX) ├── Boston.vss ← obfuscated batch launcher ├── Apr, Dad, Foo, Lay ← PE fragments └── Abuse.vss, Cfr.vss ← encrypted config ↓ Sought.exe (reconstructed at runtime) └── AutoIt-compiled info-stealer

Analyzing the Reconstructed Payload

The AI runs a deep analysis on the reconstructed payload, which takes about 7 minutes (427 seconds). The result: an AutoIt v3.3.17.0 compiled executable with 22 YARA rule matches. Capa detects credit card parsing logic. The convergence of YARA rules and capa detections points to comprehensive info-stealer behavior:

Capability Evidence Keylogging YARA keylogger rule Screenshot capture YARA screenshot rule Privilege escalation YARA escalate_priv rule Token manipulation YARA win_token rule Credit card parsing capa detection Process injection YARA inject_thread rule Anti-debugging YARA anti_dbg rule HTTP communication YARA network_http rule Registry manipulation YARA win_registry rule

Indicators of Compromise:

File SHA256 Dropper (ACWEBaQ.exe) 56a524ab14ed748549767eaddb993df9a9ef5b0bbe34a7b8aa7a5be052fdac06 Payload (Sought.exe) 881619a47b62b52305d92640cc4d4845a279c23a5a749413785fc8fcb0fdf7fb

What This Demonstrates

Automated triage: 16 tools ran from a single analyze_file call, with the MCP server selecting tools and consolidating results

16 tools ran from a single call, with the MCP server selecting tools and consolidating results Multi-layer unpacking: IExpress → obfuscated batch → reconstructed PE → AutoIt payload

IExpress → obfuscated batch → reconstructed PE → AutoIt payload Script deobfuscation: AI resolved environment variable substitutions that no tool does automatically

AI resolved environment variable substitutions that no tool does automatically Ad-hoc scripting: Python PE reconstruction executed through the MCP server

Python PE reconstruction executed through the MCP server Convergent detection: YARA rules and capa independently pointed to info-stealer behavior

Note: Family names and behavioral labels surfaced by YARA rules and capa are derived from pattern matching and should be treated as indicative rather than definitive. Cross-referencing with sources such as VirusTotal can refine attribution.

Try It Yourself

Install REMnux to get an analysis environment with the MCP server included. The setup guide explains how to connect an AI assistant. See also the companion piece, Analyzing a Trojanized Chrome Installer, for a demo that includes dynamic emulation and format reverse engineering.

This walkthrough is part of the article Using AI Agents to Analyze Malware on REMnux.