Learning Malware Analysis and Cybersecurity Writing Online

You can now take my malware analysis and cybersecurity writing courses online in two formats at SANS Institute, depending on how you prefer to learn:

OnDemand: Self-paced, recorded training with four months of access to course materials and labs. You’ll like this if you prefer to start, stop, or speed up training any time they want or who need the flexibility of extended access to the materials.

Live Online: Live-streamed, interactive sessions, available over multiple weeks and different times. You’ll like this if you prefer a more structured schedule and like the ability to interact with the instructor and other students in real-time.

Malware Analysis

The malware analysis course (FOR610) teaches a variety of techniques ranging from behavioral analysis to code-level reversing. My co-author Anuj Soni and I just updated the materials to use Ghidra as the static disassembler and decompiler. Many professionals who analyze malware today have used this course as an onramp into the industry or as a way to expand their skills.

FOR610 lasts six days when taught back-to-back as a live class. For OnDemand, I spent two days in a studio (see the behind-the-scenes photo above). When producing the OnDemand version of the course, SANS mixed the footage from the studio with the recording of my voice and screen when I recently taught these materials to a live audience.

Several experienced malware analysts will be teaching several FOR610 sessions Live Online.

Cybersecurity Writing

The cybersecurity writing course (SEC402) is essential for security professionals looking to better communicate with their managers, colleagues, and customers. This is a relatively new course, an experiment in sharing non-technical skills with a mostly technical audience.

When taught as a live class, SEC402 lasts two days. I recorded the full course in a studio recently (see the behind-the-scenes photo below), so you can take in OnDemand. If you’re wondering how the resulting materials look and what’s my teaching style, you can listen to the video on YouTube where I explain how to avoid common writing mistakes.

SEC402 examines cybersecurity writing from five perspectives and is packed with practical hands-on exercises. Though I initially expected this course to be only taught OnDemand, I will be teaching several SEC402 sessions Live Online.