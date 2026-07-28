Judging a security vendor from its own materials tells you little about how it compares to the rest. Cyber Company Profiles scores hundreds of cybersecurity companies from public sources.

Cyber Company Profiles is a new site that analyzes the market positions and product strategies of cybersecurity companies. My AI tooling produces each profile from public sources, sifts through the data to answer a fixed set of questions, and scores the answers consistently. I created this tool to understand the cybersecurity product landscape better.

The questions the site answers are the ones I kept asking in my own work. As a buyer of security products, I wanted to see where the vendor was taking its portfolio and whether it would keep innovating after I committed. And I wanted to know whether a startup would still be around in two or five years. As a product leader, I wanted to understand the competitive dynamics and market pressures my roadmap had to withstand.

Generic AI assistants will answer those questions inconsistently. The results change with each run, depending on how you direct the AI and what it finds that day. One investigation is not necessarily comprehensive or even correct, and when you rerun it, you get yet another answer. The variability also means you can’t compare findings across companies.

Start with a company that’s on your mind.

Cyber Company Profiles covers hundreds of cybersecurity companies. You can read any company’s summary and scores for free and use your AI agent to fetch the data through an API. For even more insights, you can unlock a company’s profile for $20. The full profile includes the rationale for each score and a deep dive into the strategy. Organizations that want to study the whole market can license the entire catalog.

If you’re a buyer preparing to talk to a vendor, read that vendor’s profile before the conversation. If you’re a builder, search for your own company, or explore another vendor in your market. Compare the analysis against your own view, and when you disagree, follow the sources each profile cites and decide for yourself.

Standard questions make AI research comparable.

I built Cyber Company Profiles on three published frameworks, which supply the questions, the scoring scales, and the structure of each profile. For every company, AI gathers the public record, answers those questions, and scores the answers against those scales. Here are the frameworks:

The Market Readiness Scorecard measures how well a company can compete in its security market. Its dimensions, such as market timing and team credibility, are based on my RSAC Innovation Sandbox analysis.

measures how well a company can compete in its security market. Its dimensions, such as market timing and team credibility, are based on my RSAC Innovation Sandbox analysis. The Security Product Creation Framework organizes the strategy deep dive, the narrative part of a profile. I laid it out in my guide to creating security products.

organizes the strategy deep dive, the narrative part of a profile. I laid it out in my guide to creating security products. Ben Vierck’s Defensibility Rubric measures how well a company holds its position as AI lowers the cost of building software. I’ve applied it to security vendors before.

Cyber Company Profiles puts every company through the same questions and the same scales, making scores comparable across companies. A profile rates market readiness as Emerging, Established, or Advanced, based on the company’s score relative to those analyzed so far. Established is the most common of the three, so the rating tells you at a glance whether a company scores above, within, or below the typical range.

Every claim in a profile links to the public source behind it, so you can verify anything you plan to act on.

The analysis is independent and limited to public sources.

I run Cyber Company Profiles independently of the companies it covers. No company pays for coverage or sees its profile before publication. If a profile gets something wrong, anyone can report the error through the site.

AI builds each profile solely from public signals, so the profiles have the limitations of any open-source intelligence analysis. AI has no access to internal metrics, customer references, or roadmaps that might change the conclusions. A company doing good work quietly will also look thinner than one that publishes often. And each profile is a snapshot that a company can outgrow. AI can also misread a source or miss the context a domain expert would catch.

Even so, seeing how a company looks from the outside, based only on its public record, is useful. Treat each profile as one informed opinion to check against your own diligence.