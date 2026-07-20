Answer ten questions about how your organization secures AI, and you get a peer benchmark in return. Sounil Yu and I will publish findings on which AI assets peers protect, who decides, and where controls come from.

Security leaders are making AI security decisions with almost no data about how their peers handle the same choices. Existing surveys measure AI adoption, incidents, and governance policies, but not which assets organizations protect or who makes the decisions.

Sounil Yu and I built a short survey to start closing that gap. We’d like your help turning it into a benchmark the whole community can use. If securing AI is part of your job, whatever your title, the survey is for you.

The survey asks how your organization secures AI in practice. Its ten questions take about five minutes and cover:

Which AI-related assets your organization considers part of its attack surface.

Which of those assets you protect with at least one dedicated control.

Who decides how your organization secures AI.

Whether your AI security controls come from existing tools, specialized vendors, AI providers, or tools you build in-house.

You’ll get a peer benchmark in return. Sounil and I will publish the aggregate findings, so you can compare your approach against others facing the same decisions.

Your answers are anonymous. If you want to see the findings early, leave your email at the end; we’ll use it only for that mailing.

Take the survey, and pass it along to a peer who owns AI security.

We’ll keep the survey open for a few weeks. The more security leaders respond, the more useful the benchmark becomes for all of us.