In the young security-for-AI market, what a product protects and how it ships can differ from what its label promises. With five questions drawn from the AI Defense Matrix Catalog work, you'll know what you're buying, whether that's a capability you already own or an early startup worth a closer look.

In the fast-changing AI security market, a product described one way often turns out to be something else after a closer look. Sounil Yu and I see this while maintaining the AI Defense Matrix Catalog. Per its methodology, we list only generally available or public-preview products that defend AI systems, using AI tooling to check vendor claims against public sources. While deciding what qualifies and what only resembles security-for-AI, I noticed five patterns you can turn into questions to answer before you buy.

Check which asset the product protects.

A common pattern is a product that uses AI to protect traditional assets, marketed as if it protects AI. A detection platform with an LLM-based triage assistant secures the network, and its marketing might say “AI security.” The test is to name the protected asset. If the answer is ordinary endpoints, code, or cloud workloads, the product belongs in a traditional category regardless of how much AI powers it. When the same capability targets the AI-specific version of the asset, such as AI-generated code or AI workload platforms, it counts as AI security. Apply the same test to general-purpose governance platforms, which manage risk workflows across the business rather than defend AI assets.

Determine whether you’re buying a product or a feature.

Some security-for-AI capabilities are part of a larger platform, such as a single toggle that routes model output through a third-party safety filter, or a bundled setting with no documentation surface of its own. Confirm whether the product you’re considering can deliver value on its own or whether deploying it requires committing to the broader platform. A feature can still be the right control for your environment, but in that case, evaluate it as part of the platform it belongs to rather than as a standalone product.

Separate shipping products from roadmaps.

The AI security market is full of future-tense products, including capabilities described in press releases, high-level launch announcements, and websites that offer a sales call instead of product details. When a pitch presents a roadmap item as a present-tense capability, ask for specifics: delivery timeline, documented capabilities, reference customers you can talk to. If you buy a product with yet-to-be-delivered features, know what you’re committing to and what recourse you’ll have if they never ship.

Find out whether you already own the capability.

A newly branded AI security offering may package capabilities your organization already licenses. Established vendors combine acquired products with their existing platforms, and they may also add AI-specific features to products you already own. Another team in your organization may already operate the control you’re considering. Before you add a product to your shortlist, map what you already own to the AI Defense Matrix and ask your current vendors for details about their security-for-AI additions.

Buying from a startup takes more diligence and offers more influence.

Sometimes a young but promising product offers little public evidence. The website has no product pages yet, third-party coverage is the only source for the claims, or the vendor keeps the documentation behind a sales gate. In a market moving this fast, a startup can ship an innovative product before it has third-party validation, broad coverage, or comprehensive documentation. If you’re comfortable buying from an early startup, expect to work harder to understand and validate the product. Ask the vendor for documentation, and run a proof of concept before you rely on the capability. The advantage is that you can get involved early, potentially as a design partner shaping the product’s roadmap and priorities.

The five patterns double as a buyer’s checklist.

When you evaluate a security-for-AI product, look for answers to five questions:

What AI asset does the product protect, specifically? The AI Defense Matrix offers the terminology you can use.

Can the product deliver value on its own, or does it require committing to a broader platform?

Which pitched capabilities are fully available now, and which are still on the roadmap?

Does your organization already own and operate this capability, perhaps as a feature of another team’s product?

What evidence supports each capability claim, and how much validation will you need to do yourself?

Answer the five questions early, and you’ll know what the offering protects, whether you already own it, how it’s packaged, whether it works today, and how much validation it needs from you. The shape of AI security shows what the qualifying products reveal about this young market, and the field guide helps you evaluate the products you shortlist.