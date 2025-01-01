Leadership CISOs Can Find Allies at the General Counsel Office CISOs and General Counsel share overlapping goals: policy legality, intellectual property protection, risk/business balance, compliance obligations, and freedom to critique other groups' decisions....

Social Networking Quora Essentials for Information Security Professionals

Social Networking Retrospective: Why I Started This Security Blog

Tools Mitigating Attacks on the Web Browser and Add-Ons Drive-by exploits target vulnerabilities in browsers and add-ons like Java, Adobe Reader, and Flash. Defense involves sandboxing (Chrome, IE, Adobe Reader X), tightening settings via Group Policy,...

Web Security Mitigating Attacks on Web Applications Through the Browser Attackers use browsers as gateways to attack web applications via XSS (executing malicious JavaScript in app context), CSRF (tricking browsers into submitting crafted requests), clickjacking...