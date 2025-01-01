Leadership Limitations of Frameworks in Information Security Security frameworks like ISO 27002 and PCI DSS provide structure, but organizations often adopt them blindly without considering applicability. Companies misinterpret prescriptive standards to suit...

Malware 4 Free Online Tools for Examining Suspicious PDFs Free online tools automate suspicious PDF analysis without local installation: PDF Examiner for manual structure exploration, Jsunpack and Wepawet for JavaScript deobfuscation, and Gallus for exploit...

Risk Management Information Security Implications of the New Tech Bubble

Privacy Learn the Future of Privacy and Social Interactions from Teens Adults see privacy as controlling what's made public—private by default. Teens think about what to exclude from being public—public by default. Understanding these emerging norms and teenagers'...

Communication Explaining Your Progress to Clients or Colleagues Colleagues and clients who don't understand your specialized work may underestimate your value, especially when working remotely. Provide regular status updates, meet more often, and consider...