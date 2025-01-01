Articles on Web Security
- Web Security Time to Let Go of Java in the Web Browser: How to Disable It Java exploits have become the top moneymaker for exploit kit authors, yet few people regularly use Java in browsers. The likelihood of being targeted overpowers the benefits. Disable Java in browsers...
- Malware Specialized Honeypots for SSH, Web and Malware Attacks Specialized honeypots for different attack types: Kippo logs SSH brute force and records shell interactions, Glastopf emulates web vulnerabilities like RFI and SQL injection, Dionaea collects malware...