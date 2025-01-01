Articles on Social Engineering

Social Engineering Allowing Gullible Victims to Self-Select in Online Attacks Blatantly fraudulent scam emails may be intentional—by appearing obviously fake, they filter out savvy people who would waste the scammer's time, ensuring only the most gullible victims self-select....

Malware How Malicious Code Can Run in Microsoft Office Documents Microsoft Office documents can execute malicious code through VBA macros (requiring social engineering to enable), exploit payloads targeting Office vulnerabilities, embedded Flash objects, or...

Social Engineering An Example of SMS Text Phishing SMS phishing ('smishing') messages impersonate carriers like Verizon to direct victims to credential-harvesting websites using spoofed sender numbers and lookalike domains. Mobile users are...

Social Engineering The Need for Ethics When Researching Social Engineering Studying social engineering helps strengthen defenses against persuasion-based attacks, but research must be conducted ethically. The term "con artist" glorifies fraud; social engineering without...