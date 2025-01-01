Articles on Risk Management

- Risk Management The Contagious Smell of Fear in Cybersecurity
Security decisions are affected by factors beyond rational analysis—choice fatigue, sleep deprivation, and anxiety. Research shows fear can spread through scent; women who smelled "fearful sweat"...
- Encryption What Information Security Can Learn from NYC Restaurant Inspections
NYC's restaurant letter grades publicly signal food safety compliance, motivating improvements—72% of initially failing restaurants improved to A or B on second inspection. InfoSec could benefit from...
- Malware Malvertising: How Malicious Ads Are Deployed
Attackers deploy malvertisements by compromising ad network infrastructure or by impersonating agencies representing legitimate clients. They sound professional, pay for campaigns, and sometimes...
- Risk Management Cyber Warfare Encompasses Only Some Security Concerns
Cyberwar discussions focus on mega breaches, but thousands of small breaches occur hourly and may exceed economic losses of high-profile incidents. Military cyber capabilities don't help civilian...
- Risk Management Shrinking vs. Slicing the Pie of Online and Computer Crime
Most security defenses "slice the pie"—making your target less attractive shifts attackers elsewhere without reducing overall crime. "Shrinking the pie" requires disrupting the ecosystem: stronger...
- Risk Management The Role of Rituals in Information Security
Security practices often function as rituals—painstaking steps we follow out of habit that provide a sense of control. Rituals reduce stress by overloading working memory, blocking intrusive...