Articles on Risk Management
- Social Networking 2 Types of Social Media and Social Networking Risks for Enterprises Enterprise social networking risks fall into two categories: risks to organizations using social platforms for marketing (brand tarnishing, impersonation, vulnerable infrastructure on untrusted turf)...
- Malware What is an Exploit Kit? Exploit kits are toolkits that automate exploitation of client-side vulnerabilities, targeting browsers and plugins like Adobe Reader, Java, and Flash. Key characteristics include ease of use by...
- Social Networking Information Security in the World of Social Media
- Cloud Security Risks to Consider When Adopting Cloud Services Cloud risks stem from three characteristics: agility (rapidly-changing environments make consistent controls hard), sharing (compromise to one component affects neighbors), and outsourcing (loss of...
- Risk Management Risk Management: Objectivist and Subjectivist Approaches Objectivists rely purely on historical data to predict risk; subjectivists complement data with judgment about context. A coin flipped by a magician might warrant different probability assessments...
- Cloud Getting Started with Cloud Security and Risks - Favorite Frameworks Key cloud security frameworks: NIST defines cloud computing terminology (SaaS/PaaS/IaaS, deployment models), Cloud Security Alliance provides comprehensive security guidance across governance and...