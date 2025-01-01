Articles on Malware

Social Networking The Potential for Malicious Ads on linkedin.com LinkedIn's ad platform allows targeting users with ads linking to arbitrary URLs, yet no confirmed malvertising incidents have occurred. Possible reasons include the relatively high minimum cost per...

Social Networking Exploring LinkedIn Look-Alike Email Spam Campaigns LinkedIn-themed spam effectively distributes malicious links because users are conditioned to receive and click LinkedIn emails—often without visiting the site directly. Campaigns have led to exploit...

Social Networking Why There Are Fewer LinkedIn Scams and Malware Than Facebook Ones LinkedIn sees fewer scams than Facebook because users visit less frequently, its apps platform is limited, and professional mindset makes users more cautious. However, LinkedIn is still risky—many...

Malware AppLocker for Containing Windows Malware in the Enterprise AppLocker in Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2 can block known malicious executables based on publisher signature, file location, or hash—distributed centrally via Group Policy. This helps contain malware...

Malware The Use of the Modern Social Web by Malicious Software Modern malware exploits the social web ecosystem: using social networking sites for command-and-control, controlling social media content for financial/political rewards, distributing links for...