Articles on Career

Communication The Lure of Notoriety for Information Security Experts If an expert makes a discovery that improves security, can they make a difference if no one hears about it? On-line presence builds professional reputation, but pursuing notoriety diverts attention...

Career How to Strengthen Your IT or Cybersecurity Resume Make your resume stand out by answering "So what?" for every experience. Don't just list tasks—explain accomplishments. Instead of "managed corporate firewall," write "managed corporate firewall,...

Career Resist the Gentle Pull of Mediocrity Comfort in a job can slowly lead to complacency—you stop learning and lose motivation without noticing. If drifting toward this state, shake things up: take on projects that might fail, attend...

Career Depth of Knowledge in IT Is Not Enough Knowing technical syntax isn't enough—the Internet knows more reference information than you. Depth of knowledge combined with good judgment or nuanced insight is truly valuable. Learn to make...

Career Stop Relying on Your Resume A resume gives employers what they need to reject you—designed to make you look like everyone else. If you promise to only use resumes late in the process, you'll motivate yourself to stand out...