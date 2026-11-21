I researched the history of New York City transit fares since 1873 to learn how riders and workers beat each new way of paying.

From the locked fareboxes of 1874 to the glass gates of 2025, New York City’s transit operators kept changing how they collected fares, often to stop cheating. Cheaters learned to beat nearly every new way of paying, with slugs, play coins, Connecticut tokens, and bent MetroCards. Like defenders of any system, the operators looked for ways to stop enough cheating without inconveniencing everyone else.

I researched and illustrated the key moments in the history of NYC transit fare schemes. For example, in 1874, a new omnibus driver told his riders to hand him their fares instead of dropping them into the locked farebox, then left with the money. On the first day of subway tokens in 1953, some riders got through the turnstiles with play coins that stores sold at toy counters, 16 for a dime.

You can read these and other stories at my NYC Transit Fare Schemes site.