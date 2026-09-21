The storefront at 338 Sixth Avenue. A black board with cream letters reads CLUB 338, HOME OF THE ZODIACS, above a teal front, yellow window grilles and a red door.

A puppet theater at 338 Sixth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, took down its sign in 2026. Underneath, in hand-painted letters, was an older one: CLUB 338 / HOME OF THE ZODIACS. Captivated by the mystery of this club and the Zodiacs, I set out to learn what I could about this corner of my neighborhood.

I followed the building back to 1891 through deeds, census sheets, liquor license notices, city tax photographs and old newspapers.

  • I worked out when the bar became Club 338 by following one telephone number through the directories.
  • The Amsterdam News printed the same number in nine help-wanted ads for barmaids.
  • Robbers held up the corner grocery three times, and reporters at two newspapers gave different names for its manager.
  • In the 1980s, the hosts of a poetry salon charged a dollar at the door and served free wine.

The Zodiacs remain a mystery, despite the intense research. People who saw the sign online have suggested a band, a softball team, a motorcycle club and a secret society. I checked dozens of theories against the records, but so far I can’t tie any of them to this address.

You can read the story and browse the records on the Club 338 site.

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About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity executive with deep technical roots, product management experience, and a business mindset. He has built security products and programs from early stage to enterprise scale. He is also a Faculty Fellow at SANS Institute and the creator of REMnux, a popular Linux toolkit for malware analysis. Lenny shares his perspectives on security leadership and technology at zeltser.com.