Security builder & leader

The Canonical List of Voice Mail and Answering Machine Messages

Specific Theme

Authority Figures

Odd Organizations

Mainly Musical Theme

Family Fun

Can’t Answer Right Now Because…

You’re in Big Trouble

Befuddle the Caller

Other Play With the Caller

Science Fiction

Brevity

Miscellaneous

Farewell

Post-Scriptum

I’ve assembled this list in mid-nineties from the messages that people were emailing around. As far as I know, the author of this list is unknown.

More on
Fun
I've assembled this list in mid-nineties from the messages that people were emailing around. As far as I know, the author of this list is unknown.
Published: April 26, 1995
Updated: January 30, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →