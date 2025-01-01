Articles on Privacy

Incident Response Could a Data Breach Actually Help the Affected Brand? Research shows negative publicity can increase awareness for relatively unknown brands—negative book reviews increased sales for unknown authors. For breaches unrelated to a company's core purpose,...

Privacy Security Possibilities for Continuous Wearable Video Capture Wearable video devices like Looxcie ($199) enable continuous capture with security applications: witnessing crimes, recording physical security walkthroughs during pen tests, documenting incident...