Articles on Privacy
- Incident Response Could a Data Breach Actually Help the Affected Brand? Research shows negative publicity can increase awareness for relatively unknown brands—negative book reviews increased sales for unknown authors. For breaches unrelated to a company's core purpose,...
- Privacy Security Possibilities for Continuous Wearable Video Capture Wearable video devices like Looxcie ($199) enable continuous capture with security applications: witnessing crimes, recording physical security walkthroughs during pen tests, documenting incident...
- Risk Management Protecting Corporate Data in the Age of Consumerization Employees demand consumer devices and services at work—younger employees won't use last year's tech or carry second laptops. They'll circumvent rules or leave for trendier companies. Security must...