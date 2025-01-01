Articles on Leadership

Risk Management Choice Fatigue Might Affect Information Security Decisions Research shows judges grant parole more often after meals because mental exhaustion from repeated decisions leads to status-quo choices. Security professionals making continuous decisions about...

Risk Management The Reason For All Information Security Woes... Sleep Deprivation Sleep deprivation fundamentally shifts a decision-maker's risk preference from minimizing losses to aggressively pursuing the best potential gains. Therefore, information security initiatives must be...

Training Traits of a Good Manager of an Information Technology Team Technical expertise rarely correlates with management ability. Google research found employees valued even-keeled bosses who made time for one-on-ones, helped puzzle through problems by asking...

Leadership 7 Inconvenient Truths for Information Security Employees use personal devices for work, reuse passwords, write credentials down, click on links, and disable security software. Acknowledging these common behaviors as reality rather than pretending...