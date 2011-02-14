Security builder & leader

Researching Malicious Websites: A Few Tips

Malicious sites evade researchers by checking User-Agent and Referer headers, computing redirects via JavaScript, using nonces, and denylisting IPs. Bypass these defenses by faking browser headers, using full browsers with local proxies, employing honey clients that execute JavaScript, and proxying traffic through Tor.

Malicious websites often aim to only attack end-users of computer systems, without revealing inner-workings to security researchers. Mike Wood, Threat Researcher at Sophos, described the defensive practices used by websites that distribute fake anti-virus tools.

Mike Wood pointed out that malicious sites often perform the following checks before deciding to attack the visitor:

There are other self-defensive measures as well… I recommend reading Mike Wood’s article for additional details regarding these tactics and for his recommendations how web surfers can turn these tactics to their advantage. (If the article reappears on the Sophos website.)

If you are a security researcher, here are some of the techniques that can help you bypass the self-defensive measures outlined above:

If you’re just starting to learn how to research malicious websites, you might like my list of free online tools for looking up potentially malicious websites. Just keep in mind that these tools might be affected by the self-defensive properties of the sites they investigate.

