I had the privilege of collaborating with Ed Skoudis on the book Malware: Fighting Malicious Code, for which I contributed a few chapters. The book explains how to protect UNIX and Windows systems against malicious software, covering threats associated with a wide range of malware. Ed does an amazing job keeping the text style funny and enjoyable without sacrificing the relevant technical details.

Published: January 26, 2004
Updated: January 30, 2015

Lenny Zeltser

