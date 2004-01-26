I had the privilege of collaborating with Ed Skoudis on the book Malware: Fighting Malicious Code, for which I contributed a few chapters. The book explains how to protect UNIX and Windows systems against malicious software, covering threats associated with a wide range of malware. Ed does an amazing job keeping the text style funny and enjoyable without sacrificing the relevant technical details.

Malware: Fighting Malicious Code

By Ed Skoudis with Lenny Zeltser ISBN: 0131014056 Prentice Hall PTR November, 2003