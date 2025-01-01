Life's Inspirations
A long time ago I asked visitors to my site to tell me what inspires them—simple things that make them feel good. I collected over 2,000 statements, which I’m happy to present here in batches. Each time you visit this page, you’ll see a random selection of life’s inspirations. Click the button below for more.
- Falling in love.
- Having your 2:00 class canceled on a beautiful day.
- Laughing so hard your face hurts.
- Watching a child do something for the first time after you taught them.
- A great idea.
- A scholarship.
- A hot shower.
- No line at the book return.