Drinking Games

Century Club

This is a rather straight forward simple game, the best kind. You will end up very drunk, very quickly if you play this. The necessary materials are: people, lots of beer, and a designated time keeper.

Every minute for 100 minutes, each player takes a shot of beer (1 oz or 1.5 oz, you choose). At one oz, this equates to just short of nine cans of beer in less just over 1.5 hours. That’s a lot of beer.

The game starts out slow, but in the later rounds you wonder where the time went.

It helps to have a timekeeper because otherwise, you tend to miss a few shots in there.

Remember, not everyone makes it to 100. But if you do, feel proud.

Chutes and Ladders

Buzz factor: High

Go out and buy the children’s board game.

Modify the rules as such:

Whenever you go UP a latter, count the number of squares OVER and UP that you are propelled, and distribute that many drinks among your opponents. (eg. 4 over and 3 up—7 drinks: 2 to person A, 3 to B, 2 to C, for ex.).

Whenever you go DOWN a chute, count the number of squares OVER and DOWN that you are propelled, and drink that many YOURSELF. For computer geeks, just tell them to count the Hamming distance.

If, when you spin the ‘spinner’, and it comes up a tie (i.e. it doesn’t land on a number, but the line in between), you must spin again, and take the number of drinks that is shown. Then proceed normally.

Dennis Miller

Turn the sound off, make a pitcher of Kamikazes, and every time he runs his hand through his hair you either have to do a shot or take off an article of clothing.

Dice

Quite similar to, but not as involved as Three Man. Still, a high buzz factor. Standard supplies: beer, people, liquor, dice.

Roll two dice. Anything that adds up to six (i.e. 2-4,5-1) or has a six in it (i.e. 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, 6-5), you drink a “good” gulp of beer. Any time you roll double 2s, 4s, or 5s you drink that many (2, 4, or 5) “good” gulps of beer (You can modify this to just one “gulp” on doubles). If you roll double 3s you are penalized twice, for getting doubles and adding up to six. Thus four “good” gulps (or 2 if you play the modified rules). The killer is double 1s or double 6s. For this you do a SHOT of your favorite poison (i.e. JD, Southern Comfort, tequila, etc). Lastly…you continue rolling until you get something that you don’t drink on (i.e. 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5, 2-3, 2-5, 3-4, 3-5, 4-5). If you roll the dice off the table, you are also rewarded with a gulp of beer.

Drop the Dime

To play this game you will need a cigarette, a glass, a napkin, and a dime. Unfold the napkin and place it over the mouth of the glass so that it will stay in place (may need to secure with tape or rubber band). Then place the dime in the center of the napkin. The object is to see how much of the napkin you can burn away, taking turns, with the cigarette. The player to cause the dime to drop consumes a full glass of beer.

Drug Dealer

Quite a simple game actually, with a low-mid boot factor.

this is a game to play while doing other things at a party. To play the game you need one playing card for each participant. You always need one King and one Ace, and a variety of numbered cards some low, some mid, some high, but just one card per player.

The cards are dealt face down, take a quick peek. The person who gets the King is the cop, the person who gets the ace is the drug dealer, everyone else are bystanders.

It is the drug dealers job to very VERY discreetly wink at another player, this person while eventually say ‘the deal has been made.’ At this time the cop identifies him/herself and tries to figure out who the dealer is. The cop chooses a player, if wrong the cop drinks the number shown on the card, and then chooses again, if wrong again, he drinks the number on that card. When the cop chooses correctly, the drug dealer drinks the NUMBER OF CARDS remaining NOT the total of the numbers on the cards.

After that, the cards are dealt and the game goes on.

This is a great game for when people don’t feel like playing a game because it’s the regular socializing that helps disguise any winks and keep the cop on his/her toes. However, it helps a lot if the players do sit in a circle while playing, and not spread around a room.

Obviously if you want to increase the boot factor, play with high numbered cards.

Drunk Driver

The rules for this are easy, there is a dealer and one ‘driver.’ The dealer deals 6 cards (more for a greater challenge, less for an easy road) face down to the driver. The driver turns over a card and one of the following will happen: if the card is a non-face card or ace, nothing happens and the driver moves onto the next card.

if the card is a face card or ace, the driver is dealt additional cards based on which card; Jack = +1 card, Queen = +2 cards, King = +3 cards, and Ace = +4 cards. As well, as being dealt more cards, the driver also has to have a drink for each additional card. (ace turned over—4 cards and 4 drinks). The game continues until the driver has successfully made it off the road (gone through all cards dealt). If the dealer runs out of cards, simply reshuffle the cards already played.

Fuzzy Duck

A good get-to-know-ya kind of game. Simple supply: people and beer. Low buzz factor. Not too bad of a game after everybody’s had a few.

Begin the game by saying “fuzzy duck” to the person to your left. That person then says “fuzzy duck” to the person on his/her left. This continues until someone decides to change the direction of play by saying “does he” (duzzy). “Does he” changes the direction and the phrase that is said. Not only does the direction change but the people must say “ducky fuzz.” Now the game is going to the right with “ducky fuzz.” The direction is then changed back by saying “duzzy.” The words to say go back to “fuzzy duck.”

Any screw-ups—drink. After awhile when the mistakes are more frequent, it turns into, “Does he F**ck?” or “F**k he does.”

Variation: the same player cannot say the same thing consecutively within the same round. ie: if player 1 starts with “Fuzzy Duck,” and play comes back around to him, he must say “Does He” before being able to say “Fuzzy Duck” again.

Go Fish

A very simple adaptation to the card game of the same name. Supplies: people, beer, and cards.

Deal the game as you normally would. Anytime you ask for a card and are told to “go fish,” you drink once. Every time you have to give a card to another player, you drink twice, three times for face cards and aces. Every time time you lay down a pair, your opponent(s) drink twice. It’s that simple.

Guess the Note

As many people as are interested can play, the more the merrier. A game for the more musically inclined. Low buzz factor. Supplies: people, bottled beer, and some musical instruments (piano is best).

One player takes a seat at the instrument. The other players drink unspecified amounts of beer from the bottles. The first player blows a note on his bottle, as if playing a flute. The person at the instrument has 3 tries to repeat the note with the instrument. If repeated correctly, the first player drinks. If the person never matches the note, he drinks three and passes his turn.

”Hi, Bob”

Similar to “TV Characters,” another old style drinking game steeped in tradition. Mid-High buzz factor. Supplies: people, beer, and episodes of the original “Bob Newhart Show,” or even “Newhart,” if desperate.

Simple rules: whenever anybody on the show says “Hi, Bob!”, everybody calls out “HI BOB!” and takes a very generous drink of their beer. People on the show say “Hi, Bob” so often, that even the guys who can hold their alcohol the best will get at least a good buzz.

High - Low

This is another very easy game with a pretty decent buzz factor. Materials needed: people, beer, cards.

Player one is dealt a card. S/he then guesses whether the next card will be higher or lower than the next card. If wrong, s/he drinks once (because one card was showing). If correct, s/he guesses again. After taking at least three cards, the player may choose to continue or pass, BUT ONLY after having taken at least three cards. If the player pass, the next player starts where the previous left off.

When a player guesses incorrectly, s/he drinks for each card showing. SO, the strategy is to build up a lot of cards and then pass it to the next player.

Before play starts, determine by vote if equal cards are a loss or correct guess.

Ibble Dibble

WHAT YOU WILL NEED: 1 cork (at least), some matches or lighter, copious amounts of alcoholic liquids, numerous party animals (some of which have hilarious accents).

TERMINOLOGY: an IBBLE-DIBBLE is a player wanting to get drunk, a DIBBLE-IBBLE is a mark made on the player using a blackened cork.

SETUP: get everyone at least 1 drink give the people around the table a number, i.e. go clockwise and assign 1,2,3,4 etc. char one end of the cork by lighting it, letting it burn and blowing it out. start the game.

PLAY: play continues by the player who is called, naming himself (“number 3 ibble-dibble” identifying how many marks he has (“with 6 dibble-ibbles”) then calling another player and identifying the number of marks they have. (“calling number 7 ibble-dibble wit no dibble-ibbles”). Any mistakes or pausing requires the player to scull and try again, they aren’t allowed to count the marks or anything. The player who makes a mistake also a dibble-ibble put on him by one of the other players.

i.e. a game might go something like:

1 says: “This is number 1 ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles calling number 5 ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles”

5 says: “This is number 5 ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles calling number 6 ibble-dibble with (PAUSE) no dibble-ibbles”

everyone says “NO WAY you paused..” etc and someone makes a mark on his face. (usually marks are spots on cheeks etc, but as the game progresses, people get eyes blacked out, groucho mustaches, horns, beards etc)

5 has to scull, and pours another drink and says: “This is number 5 ibble- dibble with 1 dibble-ibble calling number 7 ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles”

7 says: “This is number 7 ibble-dibble with no dibble-ibbles calling number 5 ibble-dibble with NO, OOPS ONE AAAH SH*T” gets a mark, has to scull, and game continues.

FINISHING THE GAME: You finish once you get really pissed and want to go out and party. Then you go out without washing the marks off (or alternatively use a toxic marker or something) and everyone at the clubs you go to wonders what stupid disease these idiots who just walked in have.

Ice Tray Quarters

Supplies: Ice tray, beer, a quarter, and people

Drinking involved: LOTS!

Play follows as regular quarters except you are shooting into an ice tray. The right side of the tray is the “give” side and the left side is the “take” side. The number of drinks to be given or taken corresponds to how far away the hole is. One drink for the hole closest to you and then one more for each one further away. You shoot until you miss or hit the “take” side and must drink yourself.

Indian Poker

A pretty silly looking game, but that’s what makes it fun. Supplies: people, beer, and a deck of cards. Mid-high buzz factor.

Each player is dealt one card that they can not look at. They must place the card on their foreheads so that everyone else can see the cards. That means you can see everyone card but your own.

Dealer begins by betting that he has the highest card by saying how many drinks he wishes to bet. Players who don’t think they can win fold and take as many drinks from their beer that the current bet is at. The player who ends up losing with the lowest card with the lowest card must drink the total of the bets.

I Never

This is a great game for a group of close friends or people who really like to share hints of their dark pasts. Only supplies are people with enquiring minds, and beer. You probably won’t get drunk playing this, but it’s a great ice-breaker for a party.

Everyone sits around around a table, or on the floor if you so desire. One person goes first by making a TRUE statement that begins with “I never…” For example, “I’ve never been to Disneyland.” Then, if any other player HAS DONE what the person said, they simply drink.

As the game progresses, the statements tend to get more personal and explicit. But the game only works when people are honest. However, if somebody drinks on an “I never..,” no explanation is necessary. For example, if someone says, “I’ve never had sex with an inflatable doll,” and someone ends up drinking to it, no explanation is needed, just a drink of affirmation.

As always, be creative.

The James Bond Drinking Game

Just put on a James Bond Film

Every time someone says “James” drink twice. Every time someone says “Bond” drink twice. Every time someone says “James Bond” drink half a beer.

Can be quite amusing, especially when our hero says “My name is Bond, James Bond”

Keg Stand

Simply cheap, crazy entertainment to liven up any old party. This stunt will put you well on your way to a long, fun-filled evening of saying really stupid things to that person you’ve been staring at across the room. So, what do you need? A keg, a mouth, and a couple of assistants.

The object is to drink as much as you can, for as long as you can, without stopping. Put both hands on the keg. Have your friends get your feet, and tip you upwards do you’re doing a handstand on the keg. Wrap your thirsty lips around the tap, open it, drink. Keep track of your time. Compare times with your friends. Oh yeah, shake your head to signal somebody to close the tap.

Kill the Keg

This is not really a game, but beautifully referred to as “a call to action, a frenzied rally for a cause held dear by the participants.” Supplies: people eager to drink themselves silly, and a keg of beer, brand irrelevant.

At some time during the course of a party, particularly at a low point, maybe near the end of an evening, all it takes is for someone to shout, “Kill the Keg!” Participation is mandatory. Everyone heads to the keg, and doesn’t stop drinking until the keg is done, emptied, drained, dry, KILLED!

Kings

A simple game, could be quite interesting. A game that could very easily be played in a bar, making the lives of others more interesting. Played with liquor not beer. Supplies: people, a variety of liquor, and a deck of cards.

Shuffle the cards. Start dealing one card at a time, face up, to each player. The first person to be dealt a king picks a liquor, the second dealt a king picks the mixer, the third makes the drink (or buys it), and the last dealt a king drinks it.

This can turn out to be quite a laugh; it relies purely on chance, and if you pick a really disgusting liquor or liquor/mixer combination, it could happen that you’ll be the one required to drink the concoction.

Kings and Blood

Simple game, simple rules. Very High buzz factor. Supplies: people, beer (as usual), and a deck o’ cards.

Shuffle a deck of cards, spread out face down on a table. Place a cup, or some sort of container in center of table. Go around table drawing cards one at a time.

If you draw a red card, drink twice. If you draw a black card, don’t drink.

If you draw ANY king, pour a desired amount of beer into the center cup. Whoever draws the final (fourth) king, must chug the center cup.

Master of the Thumb

This game is played in conjunction with any other game during the course of the evening. It is very simple and easily adapted.

The game starts by picking the person who will be the first Master Of The Thumb. While sitting around the table having a good time, the Master Of The Thumb can, at any time s/he chooses, non-chalantly place her thumb on the edge of the table. After she has started this, anyone who notices must follow example.

The last person to place his/her thumb on the table loses and has to drink, but they do become the new Master Of The Thumb. If anyone places their thumb on the table without the real Master Of The Thumb starting it, they have to drink.

Mexicali

One of those potentially very sinister games, a chance to piss a lot of people off, or likewise be pissed off yourself. But hey, you’ll be wasted because this game has a Very Very High buzz factor. You’ll need people, beer, and a deck of cards to play.

All the cards are dealt to players BUT THEY DON’T LOOK AT THEM. Person #1 turns over a card, let’s say it’s the 3 of hearts. Person #2 then turns over a card, say the 8 of hearts. Now Person #3 tells them both to start drinking because they have a pair (two hearts) and Person #3 starts counting. When he gets to the number 3, then person #1 can stop drinking and when he gets to number 8, person #2 can stop. The problem(?) is that person #3 can count as fast or slow as he wants and others have to keep drinking no matter what. Also, person #3 has to catch the pair BEFORE he plays his card.

Okay, now say person #3 puts down an ace of hearts, then person #4 tells #‘s 1, 2, and 3 to start drinking and counts until 14. Aces=14.

Now say that person #4 puts down an ace of spades, then the next person (before playing his card) catches them and then starts counting to 28. Because 14+14 =28. (same value is doubled/tripled) Both #3 and #4 drink until 28.

This will get you very drunk if you’re friends are cruel. If counting, feel free to go the the bathroom, get another beer, go on a food run, etc, while in the process of counting.

Post-Scriptum

I’ve assembled this list in mid-nineties from the messages that people were emailing around. As far as I know, the author of this list is unknown.