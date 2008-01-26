Deputies of Senses - Poetry Collection

Poems by Lenny Zeltser (me), assembled in 1999.

The Way You Feel

When trees undrape, and you don’t care;

When your friends leave, but you don’t notice;

When sleepless morning lasts forever,

And then the day begins its torture;

When scent of hope is in the air,

But you’re too weak to recognize it,

And simple words are too revealing,

And melodies are not harmonic,

Then only she can make you better,

And only silence will express

The way you feel.

September

September.

Late afternoon settles

behind sky’s clouded curtain.

Thinning grass, still green,

conceals dowdy, arid soil.

Footsteps chatter.

Muffled voices shift

through cool, smoky air,

and I watch, as tree trunks

dissect the strangers’ silhouettes.

Branches shuffle.

An old oak tree reveals

two squirrels galloping across it.

There, a dried up leaf

flirts with the evening breeze.

Now falling.

Stranger

You waltzed on the horizon at dawn,

sharing the nickel of the moon

with a herd of slumber clouds,

tree tops, and house roofs.

Enveloped by the wind,

your smile tickled sleeping fields,

kissed the haze of bashful lakes,

and sprang up to part with speckles

of weary stars.

My perfect stranger,

I long to carry your shadows.

Sunflower Seeds

A handful of fresh roasted,

crisp sunflower seeds!

Can anyone refuse such ample offer?

The challenge is to nibble on the shell

until the stubborn halves crack open,

undamaging the tender inside.

Its teasing taste then serves

as prisoner of the tongue,

whilst raving lips

spit needless half-shells out,

and fingers reach for more

and more and more…

Such gentle pressure from the sides

wins any prize,

leaves all locks broken.

October

One kiss.

A mind-spinning,

will-blinding,

thought-racing

kiss of October.

The sun is slipping

under the horizon,

confusing maple leaves

of their true color.

The masquerade has begun.

As the alley’s festival dances

by my side, a man with the

New York Times people-watches

right though me.

A falling leaf carefully

touches my palm, but I

let it slide to the ground,

almost unnoticed.

You are my October, dear.

No kiss is more precious.

Us

Words

escape from our thoughts,

zigzag past you and me,

doomed to collapse

into a mush of stale,

theatrical phrases.

Somewhere

gray-green of my eyes

reflects shy glitter of yours.

Our smiles meet

and travel together

over grids of dowdy crowds.

At times,

the Milky Way peeks

through clouds of evening smog,

but even when your hand hides

deep inside mine, I sigh:

all this has been before.

Cadence

In my cafe

empty chairs upon table-tops

separate one day from another

This door

once squeaking and swooshing

now hides a dusty room

Somewhere daisies

stretch sluggish petals

in a morning exercise

Do you and I

also keep closing and opening,

closing and opening?

My Letters

You know, perhaps ocean waves are more than petite tsunamis,

but also envelopes of voices between land and horizon,

And white tulips in shop’s window are haiku of the field,

their petals—syllables of a redolent message;

And maybe falling stars insist on spelling out an ancient pattern

that only autumn leaves can understand,

And possibly my letters, so full of superfluous punctuation, are

deputies of senses, fragments of me that I want you to keep.