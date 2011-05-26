Security builder & leader

Discover Whether a Company Was Hacked - New Service

With so many companies suffering data breaches, itis hard to keep up with who is the victim du jour. I am pleased to announce my new state-of-the-art service to tackle this problem:

Was Hacked?

Now, the answer to this important question is only one click away. (It’s a bit of a joke, really.) On a more serious note: The site offers a simple way to query Twitter for search terms often associated with security incidents. One way to keep an eye on malicious activities related to your company—and sometimes to find out whether it was breached—is to search Twitter for those terms. This approach was inspired by “JD,” who prefers to remain anonymous. For details, see my article on the Internet Storm Center site.

May 26, 2011
