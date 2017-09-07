Tips for Reverse-Engineering Malicious Code – A New Cheat Sheet

Sign up for my newsletter if you'd like to receive a note from me whenever I publish an article or embark on a project. This doesn't happen often, so I won't overwhelm you with updates.

This cheat sheet outlines tips for reversing malicious Windows executables via static and dynamic code analysis with the help of a debugger and a disassembler. To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version to customize it for you own needs.

The SANS malware analysis course I’ve co-authored explains the malicious code analysis and related techniques that are summarized in this cheat sheet.

