Tips for Reverse-Engineering Malicious Code – A New Cheat Sheet

This cheat sheet outlines tips for reversing malicious Windows executables via static and dynamic code analysis with the help of a debugger and a disassembler. To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version to customize it for you own needs.
Overview of the Code Analysis Process
- Examine static properties of the Windows executable for initial assessment and triage.
- Identify strings and API calls that highlight the program’s suspicious or malicious capabilities.
- Perform automated and manual behavioral analysis to gather additional details.
- If relevant, supplement our understanding by using memory forensics techniques.
- Use a disassembler for static analysis to examine code that references risky strings and API calls.
- Use a debugger for dynamic analysis to examine how risky strings and API calls are used.
- If appropriate, unpack the code and its artifacts.
- As your understanding of the code increases, add comments, labels; rename functions, variables.
- Progress to examine the code that references or depends upon the code you’ve already analyzed.
- Repeat steps 5-9 above as necessary (the order may vary) until analysis objectives are met.
Common 32-Bit Registers and Uses
|EAX
|Addition, multiplication, function results
|ECX
|Counter; used by LOOP and others
|EBP
|Baseline/frame pointer for referencing function arguments (EBP+value) and local variables (EBP-value)
|ESP
|Points to the current “top” of the stack; changes via PUSH, POP, and others
|EIP
|Instruction pointer; points to the next instruction; shellcode gets it via call/pop
|EFLAGS
|Contains flags that store outcomes of computations (e.g., Zero and Carry flags)
|FS
|F segment register; FS[0] points to SEH chain, FS[0x30] points to the PEB.
Common x86 Assembly Instructions
|mov EAX,0xB8
|Put the value 0xB8 in EAX.
|push EAX
|Put EAX contents on the stack.
|pop EAX
|Remove contents from top of the stack and put them in EAX .
|lea EAX,[EBP-4]
|Put the address of variable EBP-4 in EAX.
|call EAX
|Call the function whose address resides in the EAX register.
|add esp,8
|Increase ESP by 8 to shrink the stack by two 4-byte arguments.
|sub esp,0x54
|Shift ESP by 0x54 to make room on the stack for local variable(s).
|xor EAX,EAX
|Set EAX contents to zero.
|test EAX,EAX
|Check whether EAX contains zero, set the appropriate EFLAGS bits.
|cmp EAX,0xB8
|Compare EAX to 0xB8, set the appropriate EFLAGS bits.
Understanding 64-Bit Registers
- EAX→RAX, ECX→RCX, EBX→RBX, ESP→RSP, EIP→RIP
- Additional 64-bit registers are R8-R15.
- RSP is often used to access stack arguments and local variables, instead of EBP.
- |||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| R8 (64 bits)
________________________________|||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| R8D (32 bits)
________________________________________________|||||||||||||||| R8W (16 bits)
________________________________________________________|||||||| R8B (8 bits)
Passing Parameters to Functions
|arg0
|[EBP+8] on 32-bit, RCX on 64-bit
|arg1
|[EBP+0xC] on 32-bit, RDX on 64-bit
|arg2
|[EBP+0x10] on 32-bit, R8 on 64-bit
|arg3
|[EBP+14] on 32-bit, R9 on 64-bit
Decoding Conditional Jumps
|JA / JG
|Jump if above/jump if greater.
|JB / JL
|Jump if below/jump if less.
|JE / JZ
|Jump if equal; same as jump if zero.
|JNE / JNZ
|Jump if not equal; same as jump if not zero.
|JGE/ JNL
|Jump if greater or equal; same as jump if not less.
Some Risky Windows API Calls
- Code injection: CreateRemoteThread, OpenProcess, VirtualAllocEx, WriteProcessMemory, EnumProcesses
- Dynamic DLL loading: LoadLibrary, GetProcAddress
- Memory scraping: CreateToolhelp32Snapshot, OpenProcess, ReadProcessMemory, EnumProcesses
- Data stealing: GetClipboardData, GetWindowText
- Keylogging: GetAsyncKeyState, SetWindowsHookEx
- Embedded resources: FindResource, LockResource
- Unpacking/self-injection: VirtualAlloc, VirtualProtect
- Query artifacts: CreateMutex, CreateFile, FindWindow, GetModuleHandle, RegOpenKeyEx
- Execute a program: WinExec, ShellExecute, CreateProcess
- Web interactions: InternetOpen, HttpOpenRequest, HttpSendRequest, InternetReadFile
Additional Code Analysis Tips
- Be patient but persistent; focus on small, manageable code areas and expand from there.
- Use dynamic code analysis (debugging) for code that’s too difficult to understand statically.
- Look at jumps and calls to assess how the specimen flows from “interesting” code block to the other.
- If code analysis is taking too long, consider whether behavioral or memory analysis will achieve the goals.
- When looking for API calls, know the official API names and the associated native APIs (Nt, Zw, Rtl).
Post-Scriptum
Authored by Lenny Zeltser with feedback from Anuj Soni. Malicious code analysis and related topics are covered in the SANS Institute course FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware, which they’ve co-authored. This cheat sheet, version 1.0, is released under the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License.
