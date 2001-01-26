Security builder & leader

Network Perimeter Defense Architecture: A Case Study

This paper, written as a case study in 2001, documents a comprehensive architecture for defending network resources of a fictitious company. It illustrates an approach to setting up a strong security perimeter. This document was submitted to SANS GIAC to fulfill GIAC Certified Firewall Analyst (GCFW) certification requirements. This paper is only available in Adobe Acrobat PDF format. You may download it here. The table of contents is listed below for your convenience:

Part 1: Security Architecture

Part 2: Security Policy

Part 3: Audit of the Security Architecture

Part 4: Design Under Fire

