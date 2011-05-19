Security builder & leader

4 Reasons Why Computer Users Dread Installing Security Updates

Users avoid updates because they require too many clicks, downloads are heavy, finalizing requires reboots, and mechanisms fail for non-privileged users. Google Chrome and Windows Update show better design. Enterprise IT should assume users won't patch timely and use centralized management tools.

68% of computer users prefer to have dental surgery rather than install security updates on their laptops or desktops. OK, I made that up, but my point is that updating software is time-consuming and annoying, which is probably why many people don’t bother to install security patches. Software vendors need to make the update process as easy as possible; at the same time, corporate IT teams need to plan their security architecture with the assumptions that end-users won’t manually install patches in a timely manner.

Security update mechanisms often have the following weaknesses from the perspective of the user’s experience:

For examples of well-designed security update mechanisms, see:

My hope is that software vendors can devote some R&D and user interface design efforts to make it less painful to install security updates. In the mean time, IT departments should recognize that most end-users will not install client-side updates in a timely manner. Enterprise IT should use Enterprise Management Systems (EMS), such as Group Policy and WSUS to push out updates in a centralized manner. Personal users should use tools such as Secunia to validate that the necessary updates are installed.

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

