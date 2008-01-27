Security builder & leader

Malware Analyst's Job Description

What does the job of a malware analyst entail? If you’re looking to get into this field, or if you’re looking for ideas that can help you succeed there, read on. You might also find this page useful if you are creating a job description for hiring such a person.

Job Description

A malware analyst examines malicious software, such as bots, worms, and trojans to understand the nature of their threat. This task usually involves reverse-engineering the compiled executable and examining how the program interacts with its environment. The analyst may be asked to document the specimen’s attack capabilities, understand its propagation characteristics, and define signatures for detecting its presence. A malware analyst is sometimes called a reverse engineer.

Security product companies, in industries such as anti-virus or network intrusion prevention, may hire malware analysts to develop ways of blocking malicious code. Large organizations in non-security industries may also hire full-time malware analysts to help protect their environment from attacks, or to respond to incidents that involve malicious software. Malware analysis skills are also valued by companies that cannot justify hiring full-time people to perform this work, but who wish their security or IT administrators to be able to examine malicious software when the need arises.

How to be Successful?

A successful malware analyst is keenly aware of his or her strengths and weaknesses, invests time into keeping up with the evolving threat landscape, and contributes to the malware research community.

Training and Certification

I teach a class at SANS Institute called FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware. It is designed to help malware analysts improve their skills, and may act as a spring-board into this field. The course is attended not only by individuals performing malware analysis as their primary job, but also by security and system administrators who need to analyze malicious software once in a while.

A respected professional certification that covers the field of malware analysis is tied to my course, and is called GIAC Reverse-Engineering Malware (GREM).

Published: January 27, 2008
Updated: January 30, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

