Cheat Sheet for Analyzing Malicious Software
This cheat sheet presents tips for analyzing and reverse-engineering malware. It outlines the steps for performing behavioral and code-level analysis of malicious software. To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version to customize it for you own needs.
Overview of the Malware Analysis Process
- Use automated analysis sandbox tools for an initial assessment of the suspicious file.
- Set up a controlled, isolated laboratory in which to examine the malware specimen.
- Examine static properties and meta-data of the specimen for triage and early theories.
- Emulate code execution to identify malicious capabilities and contemplate next steps.
- Perform behavioral analysis to examine the specimen’s interactions with its environment.
- Analyze relevant aspects of the code statically with a disassembler and decompiler.
- Perform dynamic code analysis to understand the more difficult aspects of the code.
- If necessary, unpack the specimen.
- Repeat steps 4-8 above as necessary (the order may vary) until analysis objectives are met.
- Augment your analysis using other methods, such as memory forensics and threat intel.
- Document findings, save analysis artifacts and clean-up the laboratory for future analysis.
Behavioral Analysis
- Be ready to revert to good state via virtualization snapshots, Clonezilla, dd, FOG, PXE booting, etc.
- Monitor local interactions (Process Hacker, Process Monitor, ProcDOT, Noriben).
- Detect major local changes (RegShot, Autoruns).
- Monitor network interactions (Wireshark, Fiddler).
- Redirect network traffic (fakedns, accept-all-ips).
- Activate services (INetSim or actual services) requested by malware and reinfect the system.
- Adjust the runtime environment for the specimen as it requests additional local or network resources.
Ghidra for Static Code Analysis
Go to specific destination g Show references to selected instruction Ctrl+Shift+f Insert a comment ; Follow jump or call Enter Return to previous location Alt+Left Go to next view Alt+Right Undo Ctrl+z Define data type t Add a bookmark Ctrl+d Text search Ctrl+Shift+e Add or edit a label l Disassemble selected values d
x64dbg/x32dbg for Dynamic Code Analysis
Run the code F9 Step into/over instruction F7 / F8 Execute until selected instruction F4 Execute untill next return Ctrl+F9 Show previous/next executed instruction - / + Return to previous view * Go to specific expression Ctrl+g Insert comment/label ; / : Show current function as a graph g Set software breakpoint on specific instruction Select instruction » F2 Set software breakpoint on API Go to Command prompt » SetBPX API Name Highlight all occurrences of the keyword in disassembler h » Click on keyword Assemble instruction in place of selected one Select instruction » Spacebar Edit data in memory or instruction opcode Select data or instruction » Ctrl+e Extract API call references Right-click in disassembler » Search for » Current module » Intermodular calls
Unpacking Malicious Code
- Determine whether the specimen is packed by using Detect It Easy, Exeinfo PE, Bytehist, peframe, etc.
- To try unpacking the specimen quickly, infect the lab system and dump from memory using Scylla.
- For more precision, find the Original Entry Point (OEP) in a debugger and dump with OllyDumpEx.
- To find the OEP, anticipate the condition close to the end of the unpacker and set the breakpoint.
- Try setting a memory breakpoint on the stack in the unpacker’s beginning to catch it during cleanup.
- To get closer to the OEP, set breakpoints on APIs such as LoadLibrary, VirtualAlloc, etc.
- To intercept process injection set breakpoints on VirtualAllocEx, WriteProcessMemory, etc.
- If cannot dump cleanly, examine the packed specimen via dynamic code analysis while it runs.
- Rebuild imports and other aspects of the dumped file using Scylla and pe_unmapper.
Bypassing Other Analysis Defenses
- Decode obfuscated strings statically using FLOSS, xorsearch, Balbuzard, etc.
- Decode data in a debugger by setting a breakpoint after the decoding function and examining results.
- Conceal x64dbg/x32dbg via the ScyllaHide plugin.
- To disable anti-analysis functionality, locate and patch the defensive code using a debugger.
- Look out for tricky jumps via TLS, SEH, RET, CALL, etc. when stepping through the code in a debugger.
- If analyzing shellcode, use scdbg and runsc
- Disable ASLR via setdllcharacteristics and CFF Explorer.
Post-Scriptum
