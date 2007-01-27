Security builder & leader

Cheat Sheet for Analyzing Malicious Software

Cheat Sheet for Analyzing Malicious Software - illustration

This cheat sheet presents tips for analyzing and reverse-engineering malware. It outlines the steps for performing behavioral and code-level analysis of malicious software. To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version to customize it for you own needs.

Overview of the Malware Analysis Process

  1. Use automated analysis sandbox tools for an initial assessment of the suspicious file.
  2. Set up a controlled, isolated laboratory in which to examine the malware specimen.
  3. Examine static properties and meta-data of the specimen for triage and early theories.
  4. Emulate code execution to identify malicious capabilities and contemplate next steps.
  5. Perform behavioral analysis to examine the specimen’s interactions with its environment.
  6. Analyze relevant aspects of the code statically with a disassembler and decompiler.
  7. Perform dynamic code analysis to understand the more difficult aspects of the code.
  8. If necessary, unpack the specimen.
  9. Repeat steps 4-8 above as necessary (the order may vary) until analysis objectives are met.
  10. Augment your analysis using other methods, such as memory forensics and threat intel.
  11. Document findings, save analysis artifacts and clean-up the laboratory for future analysis.

Behavioral Analysis

Ghidra for Static Code Analysis

Go to specific destination g Show references to selected instruction Ctrl+Shift+f Insert a comment ; Follow jump or call Enter Return to previous location Alt+Left Go to next view Alt+Right Undo Ctrl+z Define data type t Add a bookmark Ctrl+d Text search Ctrl+Shift+e Add or edit a label l Disassemble selected values d

x64dbg/x32dbg for Dynamic Code Analysis

Run the code F9 Step into/over instruction F7 / F8 Execute until selected instruction F4 Execute untill next return Ctrl+F9 Show previous/next executed instruction - / + Return to previous view * Go to specific expression Ctrl+g Insert comment/label ; / : Show current function as a graph g Set software breakpoint on specific instruction Select instruction » F2 Set software breakpoint on API Go to Command prompt » SetBPX API Name Highlight all occurrences of the keyword in disassembler h » Click on keyword Assemble instruction in place of selected one Select instruction » Spacebar Edit data in memory or instruction opcode Select data or instruction » Ctrl+e Extract API call references Right-click in disassembler » Search for » Current module » Intermodular calls

Unpacking Malicious Code

Bypassing Other Analysis Defenses

Post-Scriptum

Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License for this cheat sheet version 2.2.

More on
Malware AnalysisCheat Sheets
The SANS malware analysis course I've co-authored explains the techniques summarized in this cheat sheet. If you like this reference, take a look at my other IT and security cheat sheets.
3 min to read
Published: January 27, 2007
Updated: July 20, 2021

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →