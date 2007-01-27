Cheat Sheet for Analyzing Malicious Software

This cheat sheet presents tips for analyzing and reverse-engineering malware. It outlines the steps for performing behavioral and code-level analysis of malicious software. To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version to customize it for you own needs.

Overview of the Malware Analysis Process

Use automated analysis sandbox tools for an initial assessment of the suspicious file. Set up a controlled, isolated laboratory in which to examine the malware specimen. Examine static properties and meta-data of the specimen for triage and early theories. Emulate code execution to identify malicious capabilities and contemplate next steps. Perform behavioral analysis to examine the specimen’s interactions with its environment. Analyze relevant aspects of the code statically with a disassembler and decompiler. Perform dynamic code analysis to understand the more difficult aspects of the code. If necessary, unpack the specimen. Repeat steps 4-8 above as necessary (the order may vary) until analysis objectives are met. Augment your analysis using other methods, such as memory forensics and threat intel. Document findings, save analysis artifacts and clean-up the laboratory for future analysis.

Behavioral Analysis

Be ready to revert to good state via virtualization snapshots, Clonezilla, dd, FOG, PXE booting, etc.

Monitor local interactions (Process Hacker, Process Monitor, ProcDOT, Noriben).

Detect major local changes (RegShot, Autoruns).

Monitor network interactions (Wireshark, Fiddler).

Redirect network traffic (fakedns, accept-all-ips).

Activate services (INetSim or actual services) requested by malware and reinfect the system.

Adjust the runtime environment for the specimen as it requests additional local or network resources.

Ghidra for Static Code Analysis

Go to specific destination g Show references to selected instruction Ctrl+Shift+f Insert a comment ; Follow jump or call Enter Return to previous location Alt+Left Go to next view Alt+Right Undo Ctrl+z Define data type t Add a bookmark Ctrl+d Text search Ctrl+Shift+e Add or edit a label l Disassemble selected values d

x64dbg/x32dbg for Dynamic Code Analysis

Run the code F9 Step into/over instruction F7 / F8 Execute until selected instruction F4 Execute untill next return Ctrl+F9 Show previous/next executed instruction - / + Return to previous view * Go to specific expression Ctrl+g Insert comment/label ; / : Show current function as a graph g Set software breakpoint on specific instruction Select instruction » F2 Set software breakpoint on API Go to Command prompt » SetBPX API Name Highlight all occurrences of the keyword in disassembler h » Click on keyword Assemble instruction in place of selected one Select instruction » Spacebar Edit data in memory or instruction opcode Select data or instruction » Ctrl+e Extract API call references Right-click in disassembler » Search for » Current module » Intermodular calls

Unpacking Malicious Code

Determine whether the specimen is packed by using Detect It Easy, Exeinfo PE, Bytehist, peframe, etc.

To try unpacking the specimen quickly, infect the lab system and dump from memory using Scylla.

For more precision, find the Original Entry Point (OEP) in a debugger and dump with OllyDumpEx.

To find the OEP, anticipate the condition close to the end of the unpacker and set the breakpoint.

Try setting a memory breakpoint on the stack in the unpacker’s beginning to catch it during cleanup.

To get closer to the OEP, set breakpoints on APIs such as LoadLibrary, VirtualAlloc, etc.

To intercept process injection set breakpoints on VirtualAllocEx, WriteProcessMemory, etc.

If cannot dump cleanly, examine the packed specimen via dynamic code analysis while it runs.

Rebuild imports and other aspects of the dumped file using Scylla and pe_unmapper.

Bypassing Other Analysis Defenses

Decode obfuscated strings statically using FLOSS, xorsearch, Balbuzard, etc.

Decode data in a debugger by setting a breakpoint after the decoding function and examining results.

Conceal x64dbg/x32dbg via the ScyllaHide plugin.

To disable anti-analysis functionality, locate and patch the defensive code using a debugger.

Look out for tricky jumps via TLS, SEH, RET, CALL, etc. when stepping through the code in a debugger.

If analyzing shellcode, use scdbg and runsc

Disable ASLR via setdllcharacteristics and CFF Explorer.

Post-Scriptum

