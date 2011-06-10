Security builder & leader

Malvertising: Dealing With Malicious Ads - Who and How?

Ad networks could validate advertisers, research domain registrations, and examine Flash ads for malicious logic—but practices are ineffective or ignored. One organization reduced malware infections 80% by blocking 20 specific ad servers. Blocking ads at network and workstation levels creates incentives for networks to improve.

My earlier posts presented malvertising examples and explored how malicious ads work and how they get deployed and protected. This note consider what might be done to handle the threats of malicious ads. Who can and should deal with this issue?

Spotting Malicious Ad Campaigns

Recommendations for ad networks for spotting potential malvertising campaigns include:

These practices are either not being followed or are ineffective, given the apparent popularity and effectiveness of malicious ads.

Who Can Deal With Malvertisements?

In an article that explored who should kill off malvertisements, Trend Micro’s Rik Ferguson pointed out that “website owners and ad networks alike suffer embarrassing brand damage when their customers are infected.” However, I am not sure brand tarnishing provides sufficient incentives to motivate companies to address the problem:

  1. A website might suffer embarrassment when displaying a malicious advertisement;
  2. The site apologizes and points a finger at the ad network that served the ad;
  3. The network apologizes and disables the offending advertisement;
  4. The world moves on and forgets about the incident after a few days.

Moreover, ad networks probably keep the money they were paid for the campaign that turned out to be malicious. This creates an incentive to look the other way even when the ad network’s sales staff notices red flags when processing the campaign.

The Role that Enterprises and Individuals Can Play by Blocking Ads

When describing his experience supporting LAN operations for about 4 years, Michael Robinson observed that the majority of malware infections in that environment occurred through malvertisements. In response, the company’s firewall engineers:

“Created rules to block traffic from 20 specific advertisers. By blocking only these sites, the number of malware infections on the LAN dropped by over 80%.”

If blocking ads is as effective as what Michael experienced, then by adopting this practice on a larger scale—at the level network level as well as on individual workstations—organizations might create powerful incentives for ad networks to work more rigorously as investigating, identifying and responding to malvertising campaigns.

For now, individuals and organizations can minimize their exposure to malvertisements by minimizing their exposure to banner ads. Also, the standard practices for combating social engineering scams, client-side exploits and malware apply when dealing with the threat of malicious ads.

June 10, 2011

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute.

