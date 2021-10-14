Security builder & leader

How to Ask Questions to Succeed with Security Projects

Asking the right questions is a critical skill for security professionals, whether planning projects, discovering requirements, or persuading stakeholders. By using constructive inquiry techniques, practitioners can uncover missing details, build better relationships, and advance their security initiatives more effectively.

How to Ask Questions to Succeed with Security Projects - illustration

No matter the years of experience in cybersecurity, security professionals are often in situations where crucial details are missing. Yet, we often hesitate to ask questions because we don’t want to appear ignorant or don’t know what to ask.

I captured my perspective on asking questions in a constructive way in a three-post series. Read the posts to learn how to use questions to succeed with the following cybersecurity activities:

I clarified what makes some questions “good” or “bad” with the help of many real-world examples. My goal was to prepare security professionals to ask the right questions for advancing security projects.

I also presented on this topic at RSA Conference. You can watch the recording of this session and download my slides.

More on
Leadership
1 min to read
Published: October 14, 2021
Updated: April 14, 2023

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →