Top 10 Cybersecurity Writing Mistakes

Want to strengthen your writing in under an hour? Watch the video I recorded to help you avoid the top 10 writing mistakes I’ve encountered when working as a cybersecurity professional.
The mistakes you’ll see in this video—and the practical tips for avoiding them—span the key aspects of technical writing: structure, look, words, tone, and information. These elements work together to capture and hold your readers’ attention.
Sign up for my newsletter if you'd like to receive a note from me whenever I publish an article or embark on a project. This doesn't happen often, so I won't overwhelm you with updates.
About the Author
Lenny Zeltser develops teams, products, and programs that use information security to achieve business results. Over the past two decades, Lenny has been leading efforts to establish resilient security practices and solve hard security problems. As a respected author and speaker, he has been advancing cybersecurity tradecraft and contributing to the community. His insights build upon 20 years of real-world experiences, a Computer Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA degree from MIT Sloan.