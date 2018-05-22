Communicating About Cybersecurity in Plain English

When cybersecurity professionals communicate with regular, non-technical people about IT and security, they often use language that virtually guarantees that the message will be ignored or misunderstood. This is often a problem for information security and privacy policies, which are written by subject-matter experts for people who lack the expertise. If you’re creating security documents, take extra care to avoid jargon, wordiness and other issues that plague technical texts.

To strengthen your ability to communicate geeky concepts in plain English, consider the following exercise: Take a boring paragraph from a security assessment report or an information security policy and translate it into a sentence that’s no longer than 15 words without using industry terminology. I’m not suggesting that the resulting statement should replace the original text; instead, I suspect this exercise will train you to write more plainly and succinctly.

For example, I extracted and slightly modified a few paragraphs from the Princeton University Information Security Policy, just so that I could experiment with some public document written in legalese. I then attempted to relay the idea behind each paragraph in the form of a 3-line haiku (5-7-5 syllables per line):

This Policy applies to all Company employees, contractors and other entities acting on behalf of Company. This policy also applies to other individuals and entities granted use of Company information, including, but not limited to, contractors, temporary employees, and volunteers.

If you can read this,

you must follow the rules that

are explained below.

When disclosing Confidential information, the proposed recipient must agree (i) to take appropriate measures to safeguard the confidentiality of the information; (ii) not to disclose the information to any other party for any purpose absent the Company’s prior written consent.

Don’t share without a

contract any information

that’s confidential.

All entities granted use of Company Information are expected to: (i) understand the information classification levels defined in the Information Security Policy; (ii) access information only as needed to meet legitimate business needs.

Know your duties for

safeguarding company info.

Use it properly.

By challenging yourself to shorten a complex concept into a single sentence, you motivate yourself to determine the most important aspect of the text, so you can better communicate it to others. This approach might be especially useful for fine-tuning executive summaries, which often warrant careful attention and wordsmithing. This is just one of the ways in which you can improve your writing skills with deliberate practice.