APT Cartoon #5: Scientists

“If you think this is advanced, how do you expect to deal with APT?” Caption by Lenny Zeltser. Based on a drawing by sabine voigt . For more Advanced Persistent Threat cartoons, see #1 , #2 , #3 , #4 and #6 .

