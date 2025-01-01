Security leader with technical depth and business mindset

Builder of security products and programs. Teacher of those who run them.

About Me

Cyber Executive

As CISO at Axonius, I lead security and IT with a product leader's mindset to earn trust, fuel growth, and move the business forward.

See my approach →

Builder & Creator

My projects include REMnux, a popular open-source Linux toolkit, and the SANS course that has shaped the field of malware analysis.

Explore my projects →

Author & Strategist

I write about security leadership and technical topics, sharing strategic perspectives, practical frameworks, and resources.

Read my articles →

Recent Writing